Photo Release

June 23, 2021 On the hiring of private lawyers: Sen. Francis Tolentino during a virtual hearing of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights Wednesday, June 23, 2021, on various proposed measures seeking to strengthen the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC), asks who will decide the hiring of private counsels and on what “exceptional circumstances.” Tolentino was told that it is the OGCC clients who decide on who to hire for a particular case based on the case test that the private counsel will handle; the venue; expertise or technical know-how of the private firm; and with Commission on Audit’s concurrence. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)