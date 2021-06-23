Photo Release

June 23, 2021 Drilon supports measure strengthening OGCC: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon expresses his support for the proposals seeking to strengthen the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC) during a virtual hearing of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Drilon said he supports, in general, the proposal but noted the need to introduce some refinements to the measure. Drilon also asked clarification on the delineation of function between the OGCC and the Office of the Solicitor General in so far as civil and administrative cases are concerned. OGCC Chief Elpidio Vega in his response said the delineation of function between OGCC and the agencies handled by the OSG is clear, adding that the OGCC handles all legal cases for litigation of government corporations whether they are in the lower or upper court. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)