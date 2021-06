Photo Release

June 24, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian at the Senate while delivering a speech, 2 Sept. 2020 file. Amid the country’s economic recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Senator Win Gatchalian cites the important role of local universities and colleges (LUCs) in increasing access to education while addressing persistent jobs-skills mismatch. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN