Photo Release

June 24, 2021 Senate mourns Pnoy’s death: The Senate’s Philippine flag is flown at half staff to mourn the death of the country’s 15th President, Benigno Simeon “Noynoy" Aquino III on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Aquino was 61 at the time of his death, the cause of which remains unknown. Reports said he was earlier rushed to the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City but doctors failed to revive him. Aquino was swept into power in 2010 after the death of his mother, pro-democracy icon Corazon “Cory” Aquino, who was the Philippine President from 1986 to 1992. His father, former Sen. Benigno S. Aquino Jr., was assassinated in 1983 upon returning to the country after a political exile. The younger Aquino was a member of the House of Representatives from 1998 to 2007, representing the second district of Tarlac, and a senator in 2007-2010. It was also during his administration when the Philippines brought China to the arbitral tribunal over its claims in the West Philippine Sea. Aquino was born on Feb. 8, 1960. He remained single and had no children. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)