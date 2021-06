Photo Release

June 27, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks at the Senate during the deliberation of the Department of Education’s 2021 proposed budget, 19 Nov. 2020. Maximizing the use of satellite technology to widen internet access nationwide will be a boost to the rollout of digital technology in public schools, Senator Win Gatchalian said. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN