Photo Release

June 28, 2021 Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center (LPGH-STC) : Villars at the inauguration of modular hospital and groundbreaking of LPGH & STC. Senator Cynthia A. Villar, daughter Las Pinas Rep. Camille Villar and son DPWH Sec. Mark lead the inauguration of a modular hospital and the groundbreaking for twelve storeys of Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center (LPGH-STC) to further enhance the city' health capability to response to the pandemic and other health concerns.The construction of the additional storeys at LPGH&STC is in line with the with the law signed by President Rodrigo Duterte upgrading its bed capacity. The modular was built through the efforts of Sec. Villar. Msgr. Bobby Olaguer officiated the twin ceremonies. The Villars were joined by DOH officials- Usec Gerardo Bayugo, Asst. Sec. Ma. Paz Corrales and Usec. Leopoldo J. Vega. LPGHSTC also witnessed the events.