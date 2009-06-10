Photo Release

June 28, 2021 Villanueva leads hearing on various workers’ welfare bills: Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, presides over a hybrid hearing Monday, June 28, 2021, on Senate Bill Nos. (SBN) 1820 and 2021, seeking to provide enhanced protection, security, and benefits for media workers, and SBN 294 or the Eddie Garcia Law, which aims to provide occupational safety and health standards for workers and talents in the movie and television industry. Villanueva expressed his gratitude to Senate President Vicente Sotto III, author of SBN 1820, and his fellow senators for giving priority to the workers’ rights and welfare. The committee also discussed SBNs 425 and 641 or the Service Incentive Leave, SBNs 1380 and 2185 or the Barangay Skilled Workers Registry Act, and SBNs 440 and 2093 seeking to expand the prohibited acts of discrimination against women on account of sex. “We are discussing these bills today within the context of the pandemic and the country’s unemployment rate of 8.7 percent in April 2021 which translates to 4.14 million Filipinos without jobs. We need to act now. Our workers should be the centerpiece of our economic recovery. I believe that these bills are aligned and consistent with that direction,” Villanueva said. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)