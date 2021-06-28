Photo Release

June 28, 2021 Effects of Covid-19 on MSMEs: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III presides over a virtual hearing of the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, June 28, 2021, on the effects of Covid-19 on the country’s trade and on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the subject of Sen. Francis Pangilinan's privilege speech early this month. Pimentel said Pangilinan’s opening statement proposes to “Buy Local, Buy Pinoy,” extend the Bayanihan 2, and increase the credit requirements for MSMEs. The senator also said that the Trade committee intends to come out with a committee report jointly with the Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Sen. Imee Marcos, since the issue on the effects of the pandemic on the economy had already been tackled by Marcos' committee. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)