Photo Release

June 29, 2021 Addressing challenges of MSMEs: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan expresses his appreciation to Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship chairman Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III for conducting a hearing on his privilege speech on proposed solutions to the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on micro, small, and medium enterprises. Pangilinan noted that MSMEs are the backbone of the economy and the country’s largest employer, a sector that needs help from government. “We must come together to address the challenges of MSMEs so that we can finally move towards a new normal that is addressing unemployment, hunger, and joblessness,” Pangilinan said Monday, June 28, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)