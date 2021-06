Photo Release

June 29, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks during the Committee on Energy public hearing on power supply, 10 Jun. 2021. Senator Win Gatchalian urged the Department of Energy (DOE) to exercise its mandate to resolve the issues surrounding the impending shutdown of operations of three hydroelectric power plants in Benguet province. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN