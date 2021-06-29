Photo Release

June 29, 2021 Marcos bats for inclusion of gov’t media in Media Welfare’s Act: Sen. Imee Marcos asks resource persons to clarify the coverage of Senate Bill Nos. 1820 and 2021 or the Media Workers’ Welfare Act during the hybrid hearing of the measures Monday, January 28, 2021. “Does this (coverage) include online and digital or internet transactions? How about the advertising below the line? Billboard, outdoor and the rest? And what about the government media? Why are they not included since they are also part of media?” Marcos asked. Marcos was informed there might be some difficulties in including government media in the Media Workers’ Welfare Act since they are governed not by the Labor Code but by the Civil Service law. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)