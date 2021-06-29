Photo Release

June 29, 2021 On safe establishments: Sen. Nancy Binay asks officials of the Department of Trade and Industry if they had identified the types of businesses that could operate under the pandemic and the businesses that have to wait until the COVID-19 pandemic is over before they can resume operations. In a virtual hearing on the effects of COVID-19 on Philippine Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship Monday, June 28, 2021, Binay said, “I am just trying to be realistic. We know that it would be hard for some businesses to resume operation during the pandemic. We should have a program on where they can go or how they can survive. Why would we encourage them to borrow for their business when they cannot be successful (during the pandemic)?" DTI officials replied that they have no list, but they saw emerging enterprises that could operate during the pandemic. Binay said DTI had also launched a safety seal for business establishments that had complied with the mandatory safety standards. The seal, she said, would also guide the public in determining whether the establishment is safe or not. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)