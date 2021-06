Photo Release

June 30, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian at the Senate during an energy committee hearing, 17 June 2021. Senator Win Gatchalian said that the Senate Committee on Energy has been reviewing the performance of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) and its compliance with its obligations under the constitution, the EPIRA, its franchise, and concession agreement. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN