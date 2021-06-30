Photo Release

June 30, 2021 Strengthening wildlife protection: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, presides over a virtual hearing Wednesday, June 30, 2021, on Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2078 which she authored, and SBN 2079 authored by Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, or the Revised Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, the subject of Villar's privilege speech delivered last March. Villar said the measures seek to provide stronger mechanisms to combat illegal wildlife trade in the country which, she said, continues to persist even during the pandemic, and many illegal traders remained unapprehended. According to Villar, the incidence of illegal wildlife trade has evolved and grown with violators becoming more equipped, organized and syndicated. She said the trade and transport of wildlife species had become wild-scaled and transnational in nature. Studies suggest that globally, wildlife is the 4th largest illegal trade after drugs, arms and human trafficking. Villar said wildlife authority regulators observe that the penalties pertaining to the conservation and protection of wildlife resources and their habitats under Republic Act 9147 have become outdated and “mere slaps on the wrist” when compared to the severity of wildlife trafficking. “We have to give more teeth to the law to have enforcement authorities to apprehend violators,” Villar stressed. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)