Photo Release

June 30, 2021 Zubiri: It’s high time to revise the Wildlife Act: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, during a virtual hearing of the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, on proposed measures seeking to amend Republic Act (RA) No. 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, urges his colleagues and other stakeholders to support the bills that will further strengthen and improve RA 9147 particularly on the imposition of stronger, more specific penalties to enhance its deterrent effect and remove legal loopholes exploited by illegal wildlife collectors and traders. Zubiri, the principal author of RA 9147, noted that the wildlife act is ripe for revision based on the collective experience of government regulators, law enforcement agencies, volunteers, non-government organizations, scientists and researchers, conservationists, local government units, and legitimate wildlife breeders, traders and hobbyists. “It’s high time that the wildlife act be updated to comply or be consistent with the Philippine treaty obligations concerning wildlife under multi-lateral agreements such as the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), and the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS),” Zubiri said. (Screen Grab/Senate PRIB)