Photo Release

June 30, 2021 Preferential tax rate to schools, nonprofit hospitals: Sen. Pia Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Ways and Means, presides over a virtual hearing on Senate Bill No. 2272 seeking to amend Section 27 (B) of the National Internal Revenue Code, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The bill authored by Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara and co-authored by 12 other senators, seeks to amend the law to clearly indicate that the preferential tax rate shall apply to: a. all proprietary educational institutions, including those that are stock and for profit; and b. nonprofit hospitals. Cayetano said the hearing intends to address the questions, confusion, and clarifications sought by a lot of stakeholders. “As a quick backgrounder, we were looking at two provisions of this bill, Sen. Sonny (Angara), had, I think submitted in writing one version and then there was a lengthy discussion on the floor with Sen. (Ralph) Recto and in the end, it was the version of Senator Recto that was carried by the body…. It was very clear that what we carried is an existing provision of the bill with a simple change in the rates,” Cayetano said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)