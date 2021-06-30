Photo Release

June 30, 2021 Hontiveros wants suspension of BIR’s 25% corporate income tax on schools: Sen. Risa Hontiveros calls for a temporary suspension of the implementation of the Revenue Regulation (RR) 5-2021 of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), which imposes a 25 percent corporate income tax on private schools. Hontiveros noted the possible closing down of schools and passing the tax burden to enrolled students if the RR 5-2021 is not suspended. Hontiveros, during a virtual hearing on the Committee on Ways and Means on Senate Bill No. 2272 or the bill amending Section 27 (B) of the National Internal Revenue Code, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, also expressed her support for the immediate passage of the proposed measure. “I am a solo parent, and I can imagine how difficult it is for parents to pay the tuition especially during this time of the pandemic. My concern is if schools will be taxed heavily, they will only pass it on to the parents who are already having a hard time sustaining their daily expenses,” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)