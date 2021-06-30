Photo Release

June 30, 2021 Help for schools as partners of state: Sen. Joel Villanueva expresses his support for the passage of Senate Bill No. 2272, which seeks to guarantee that all private educational institutions whether non-profit or for profit, can avail of the preferential or special corporate income tax which is at 1 percent from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2023. During the hearing of the Committee on Ways and Means, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, Villanueva stressed that private schools are partners of the state in carrying out the duty of educating the young people and that anything that threatens the viability of private schools affects the future of the children. “It is clear that we have to help rather than increase the burden of over 14,435 private basic education institutions, 1,729 private universities and colleges, 4,001private technical-vocational institutions in the country, which may be unduly affected by the illogical increase in their corporate income tax,” Villanueva said. The chairman of the Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education also asked the Bureau of Internal Revenue to revoke Revenue Regulation 5-2021, which imposes a 25 percent corporate income tax on private schools. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)