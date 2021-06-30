Photo Release

June 30, 2021 Drilon suggests resolution to accompany SBN 2272: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon expresses his support for Senate Bill No. 2272 seeking to amend Section 27 (B) of the National Internal Revenue Code which, he says, intends to correct the “patently erroneous interpretation” of the tax regime governing education institutions. He said the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s (BIR) Regulation No. 5-2021 ruled, interpreted and redefined an "education institution" for purposes of a tax regime that would be applicable to education institutions. However, Drilon clarified that senators did not amend the characterization or the coverage of the education institutions when they crafted the CREATE bill. “What we did was to touch the rates given the effects of the pandemic on the education institution. I am certain that Regulation No. 5-2021 will be questioned before the courts as being beyond the scope of the BIR to implement it in a matter that they want to implement it,” Drilon said during the virtual hearing on SBN 2272 Wednesday, June 30, 2021. He proposed that another resolution be crafted to accompany the committee report recommending the approval of the bill “to put on record the Senate's official interpretation in so far as this particular provision is concerned." (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)