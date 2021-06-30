Photo Release

June 30, 2021 Pangilinan supports SBN 2272: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan manifests his intent to be made co-author of Senate Bill No. 2272 which seeks to guarantee that all private educational institutions whether non-profit or for profit, could avail of the 1 percent preferential or special corporate income tax from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2023. “The non-resolution of this issue is really creating so much difficulty and so much uncertainty on the part of our education sector and the sooner we are able to resolve this, the better especially during this time,” Pangilinan said during the virtual hearing on the proposed legislation Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Pangilinan echoed Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon’s proposal to “consider the adoption of a resolution so the intent of the Senate and Congress in terms of the 10 percent tax rate would be made clear.” He said a resolution would bolster the position taken by the private sector and the Senate in terms of assuring that the erroneous interpretation by the Bureau of Internal Revenue is set aside. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)