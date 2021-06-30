Photo Release

June 30, 2021 Depriving beleaguered schools of tax reduction: Expressing her “wholehearted and unqualified” support for Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2272, Sen. Imee Marcos says the Senate and the House of Representatives do not intend to “deprive the already beleaguered” educational institutions of their well-deserved reduction in corporate income tax. Marcos, during a virtual public hearing of the Ways and Means Committee Wednesday, June 30, 2021, said that the 2006 Supreme Court decision in the "Commissioner of Internal Revenue versus Bicolandia Drug Corp.", as pointed out by Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, had already settled that there should be no regulation in conflict with the law. The senator also sought support for SBN 2306, which she recently filed, that deals with the Internal Revenue Code on work-from-home arrangement and limiting to 30 percent the workload for export-oriented business process outsourcing (BPOs) and call centers. “Given that these BPOs and export-oriented industries are one of the few ‘green shoots’ of the post-COVID, I am hopeful that I will get similar support from my colleagues,” Marcos said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)