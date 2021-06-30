Photo Release

June 30, 2021 ‘Constitutional double talk’ in incentivizing schools: Sen. Richard Gordon points out the ‘constitutional double-talk’ committed by the executive branch when it assigns the highest budgetary priority to education and then takes back the incentives, which are due to the sector. During the virtual hearing of the Committee on Ways and Means, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, Gordon said Republic Act No. 11534, or the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act was passed to provide incentives to businesses, including schools, during this severe crisis. “So why are we now getting back and saying that they should be taxed, proprietary schools should not be given the 1 percent that is being given to all the other schools? And why should we now bring them back to 25 percent when they were already paying 10 percent in the midst of the crisis?” Gordon asked. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)