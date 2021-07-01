Photo Release

July 1, 2021 Gatchalian wants accountability on GenCos, gov’t: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Energy, presides over the continuation of a hybrid hearing of the Committee on Energy Thursday, July 1, 2021, on the power outages that struck Luzon last May 31 to June 3. Gatchalian said the hearing is focused on the forced and unplanned outages of the generation companies (GenCos) as well as the derating of power plants that caused a lot of damage in terms of electricity supply. “So we want to go into the root cause of these unplanned, forced, and derating outages and we also want to understand what the government is doing to avoid these types of occurrences from happening in the future and most especially to put accountability on the part of the GenCos,” Gatchalian said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)