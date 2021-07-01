Photo Release

July 1, 2021 Will there be no more power outages in the near future?: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, during the continuation of the hybrid public hearing of the Committee on Energy Thursday, July 1, 2021, seeks assurance from Energy officials that there will be no more power outages in the coming months. Hontiveros recalled that the committee urged the Department of Energy (DOE), the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and other stakeholders to come out with an urgent plan of action to head off the projected power outages in the coming weeks. “Are they confident that based on their agreements, and which should be implemented, we will be able to prevent a repeat of the blackouts that we experienced in the past months?” Hontiveros asked. DOE Secretary Alfonso Cusi said that based on the projection of demand, there is no notice of alert to be issued in the coming weeks. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)