Photo Release

July 1, 2021 Remove WESM price cap to encourage entry of more power players: Sen. Nancy Binay during a hybrid hearing of the Committee on Energy on long-term solutions to power supply shortages Thursday, July 1, 2021, proposes the removal of the price cap imposed on the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) in order to make the market more competitive. Atty. Jay Layug, president of the Developers of Renewable Energy for Advancement, Inc., agreed with Binay, saying he fully believes in laissez-faire economy, where government does not intervene in the law of supply and demand and the cap is actually a form of intervention in the market. Binay said it could be high time for government to review the price cap to encourage the entry of more power players. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)