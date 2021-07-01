Photo Release

July 1, 2021 Marcos on GenCos not yet part of the grid: Sen. Imee Marcos, during the continuation of the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Energy on the power outages that hit Luzon last May 31 to June 3, asks the Department of Energy (DOE) to provide the committee an update pertaining to the contracts of several generation companies (GenCos) that are not yet part of the grid. Marcos was referring to the recent statement of Energy Sec. Alfonso Cusi that there were GenCos with existing capacities that are not yet part of the grid because of issues about their contracts. “Have we addressed those contractual issues either from the distribution utilities or the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP)? Can we get an update so that we can derive perhaps some solutions as recommended by DOE?” Marcos said Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)