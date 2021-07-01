Photo Release

July 1, 2021 Treaty on passport for goods: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations, presides over the continuation of the hearing on the Convention on Temporary Admission (CTA). The treaty provides for the Admission Temporaire/ Temporary Admission (ATA) Carnet system, which is a document referred to as passport for goods and used to clear Customs in many countries and territories without paying duties and import taxes on merchandise that will be re-exported within 12 months. During the hearing Thursday, July 1, 2021, Atty. Julito Doria of the Bureau of Customs, presented the annexes accepted by the Office of the President, including but not limited to the entry of goods for display or use at exhibitions, sporting equipment, professional equipment, goods imported in connection with a manufacturing operation, travelers' personal effects, and goods imported for humanitarian purposes. “It is truly our hope that the CTA and all the Philippine reservations result in the further simplification of Customs formalities for the admission of goods and promote the ease of doing business in the country,” Pimentel said. Among others, the Philippines has expressed reservations to the agreement’s annexes covering the entry of animals and goods for educational, scientific, or cultural purposes. The committee will later endorse the agreement to the Senate plenary for concurrence in its ratification once it opens the third regular session this July. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)