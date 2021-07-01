Photo Release

July 1, 2021 Cayetano on the Convention on Temporary Admission: Sen. Pia Cayetano asks the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to broaden the basis of a provision in the Convention on Temporary Admission (CTA) that deals with the granting of temporary admission of imported goods for humanitarian purposes. Atty. Julito Doria of the BOC, during the continuation of the virtual hearing of the Committee on Foreign Relations on the CTA, said the Philippine government accepts the entire annex B.9 of the convention which allows admission of goods imported for humanitarian purposes without customs document or security being required. The BOC officials noted that the annex is important since the Philippines is prone to natural calamities. But Cayetano said the acceptance of the government should not be only because of calamities instead, it should be broadened to cover humanitarian groups providing medical missions in the country. “Our acceptance should not be because of calamities. It would be better if we broaden it for whatever purpose it may serve. We should clarify it. Yes, we are calamity prone, but a lot of humanitarian groups entering the Philippines not because of natural calamities but because of the need for medical assistance that comes from our humanitarian neighbors abroad,” Cayetano said Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)