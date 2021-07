Photo Release

July 2, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian at the Senate during a plenary session, 2 June 2021. Senator Win Gatchalian reiterated his call for the Department of Energy (DOE) to be transparent in its review of the sale of Shell Philippines Exploration BV’s (SPEX) entire stake in the Malampaya gas field project to Malampaya Energy XP Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Udenna Corporation owned by businessman Dennis Uy. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN