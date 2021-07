Photo Release

July 4, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian at the Senate during a plenary session, 3 June 2021. Senator Win Gatchalian reiterated the need to address existing gaps in delivering comprehensive sexuality education (CSE), which is highlighted in the passage of the Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health (RPRH) Act of 2012 (Republic Act 10354). Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN