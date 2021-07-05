Photo Release

July 5, 2021 Villanueva presides education hearing: Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, presides over a hybrid hearing Monday, July 5, 2021, on Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1744 or the Revised Education Act, House Bill No. (HBN) 8111 and SBN 2106 or the conversion of the Bulacan Agricultural State College into a university, and HBN 8188 and SBN 2120 or the conversion of the Ilocos Sur Philippines Polytechnic State College into a university. Villanueva said he supports the measures since they could enhance the value proposition of the country’s public colleges. He agreed with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) that the operational requirements for a university must be duly complied with before a university status is granted. Villanueva said he wanted to clarify two issues on SBN 1744: 1. How the bill could be justified amid the government’s streamlining efforts, and 2. how the measure could resolve problems of coordination in the education sector? “We often talk about the importance of coordination with the three education institutions. We are aware of our backlogs in the Philippine qualifications framework, the ladderized education program and the Teacher Education Council. It all boils down to the lackluster coordination in the education sector,” Villanueva said. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)