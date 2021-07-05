Photo Release

July 5, 2021 Setting guidelines for tuition fee decreases: In revising Republic Act No. 7722 or the Higher Education Act of 1994, Sen. Imee Marcos raises the possibility of coming up with guidelines that will govern reasonable decreases in tuition and other school fees. During the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, Monday, July 5, 2021, Marcos said under Section 8 of the law, the Commission on Education has set guidelines for reasonable increases in tuition fees and other school expenses. “Can it be possible that the Commission also set guidelines for reasonable decreases in tuition and other fees? Is there such a thing? I am very, very concerned about this power to set tuition guidelines, increases, and what do we define as reasonable increases? Are there decreases?” Marcos asked. The senator also asked resource persons for data on the transfer of students from private higher education institutions to state universities and colleges and the decreases in cost brought about by the digital learning and home schooling. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)