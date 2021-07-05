Photo Release

July 5, 2021 On possibility of holding face-to-face classes: Sen. Pia Cayetano pitches for a possible opening of face-to-face classes during a hybrid hearing of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education Monday, July 5, 2021. Cayetano said she observed in far-flung areas that children are playing together and holding hands even without masks as if there is no pandemic. “I think that should be part of the discussion… I really support the discussion to open the discussion (on face-to-face classes) because we're closer to improving the quality of education,” Cayetano said. The senator also pointed out that local school bills, generally speaking, should ensure that requirements are met upon implementation; without such, “we erode the standards that the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) is trying to serve.” (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)