Photo Release

July 5, 2021 Proposal to review Phil. education system: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, presides over a hybrid hearing Monday, July 5, 2021, on Senate Resolution No. 10, seeking to create a Congressional Oversight Committee on Education to review and assess the Philippine education system (EDCOM 2). Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan said a similar committee on the Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 1) was formed in 1990 but not all the recommendations of EDCOM 1 were fully implemented. He said the creation of EDCOM 2 is necessary because the education system is lagging behind education standards as evidenced by the students’ poor performance in international assessments they recently participated in. Lastly, Malaluan said education needs to meet the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution “presenting both exciting possibilities as well as posing threats of technological unemployment" in the future. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)