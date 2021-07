Photo Release

July 6, 2021 Marikina City: Senator Win Gatchalian visits the evacuation center at Malanday Elementary School after the city was hit by massive flooding due to Typhoon Ulysses, 17 Nov. 2020. Gatchalian is urging the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and local government units (LGUs) to ensure the welfare and safety of children amid evacuation efforts. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN