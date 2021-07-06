Photo Release

July 6, 2021 TWG on long-term solutions to power supply shortages: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Energy, presides over a technical working group meeting Tuesday, July 6, 2021, on proposed Senate Resolution No. 740 directing the Senate Committee on Energy to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on long-term solutions to power supply shortages and the privilege speech of Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao on “Rotational Power Outages” specifically on the “Cost and Legal Implications of Converting Non-Firm Contracts or Contracting Firm Contracts.” (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)