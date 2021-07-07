Photo Release

July 7, 2021 Assisting SMSEs: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, chairman of the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, presides over the continuation of a virtual hearing Wednesday, July 7, 2021 following the privilege speech of Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan on micro, small, and medium enterprises. The hearing also tackled Senate Resolution No. 405 inquiring into the effects of Covid-19 on Philippine trade, commerce, and entrepreneurship and the possible ways to “restart” the economy during and after the “COVID-19 era”. “Sen. Pangilinan’s speech can be summarized into three ideas: 1. Buy Pinoy, buy local, 2. Extend the Bayanihan and 3. Ease credit requirements for micro, small, medium enterprises,” Pimentel said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)