Photo Release

July 7, 2021 Relax requirements for MSME loans: Stressing that it is the people’s money, Sen. Francis Pangilinan asks the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) if it is possible to loosen up the stringent requirements for securing loans for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to “ensure that it does not become a hindrance and a stumbling block to our objective to precisely provide support (for struggling MSMEs)." DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez said there are some improvements that have been undertaken to relax the requirements to secure loans. Pangilinan, during the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship virtual hearing Wednesday, July 7, 2021, also proposed a “conditional cash transfer” to the poorest of the poor, or micro enterprises. The senator was told that there is a P5,000 to P10,000 cash assistance for micro enterprises under Bayanihan 2. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)