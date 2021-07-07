Photo Release

July 7, 2021 On data sharing: Sen. Nancy Binay asks Trade and Industry Sec. Ramon Lopez if the agency has conducted a study on the success rate of its livelihood programs and if they share information with other government agencies to avoid having similar livelihood programs and giving assistance to the same beneficiaries. “Almost all government agencies have their own livelihood programs. We have the Departments of Labor and Employment, Social Welfare and Development, Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources. Perhaps there should be an assessment on the success rate of these livelihood programs that we implement. Do you have a way to monitor these programs or data sharing?" Binay asked during the virtual hearing on the effects of Covid-19 pandemic on the Philippine trade, commerce and entrepreneurship Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Lopez told Binay that there was no such study at the moment but DTI would conduct a survey on the matter. Binay also suggested the tapping of local manufacturers for the production of N-95 masks for people living near Taal volcano, which has been spewing gas plumes as high as 300 meters since July 1. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)