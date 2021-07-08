Photo Release

July 8, 2021 Gordon resumes hearing on implementation of Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act: Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Blue Ribbon Committee, presides over Thursday, July 8, 2021, the continuation of a virtual inquiry into the alleged misfeasance, malfeasance, and nonfeasance in the implementation of Republic Act (RA) 11235 or the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act. Gordon said the investigation seeks to clear various issues on the implementation of the law which is aimed at protecting the public against "riding-in-tandem” crimes and motorcycle buyers against unfair sales schemes of some dealers. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)