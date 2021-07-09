Photo Release

July 9, 2021 Sta. Maria, Laguna: Senator Win Gatchalian visits the town of Sta. Maria in Laguna for the inauguration of its new and improved municipal hall, 7 July 2021. Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Energy and principal author of the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) Act in the Senate, thanked the President for recognizing EVOSS as an important measure to fight red tape in the energy sector to spur the construction of new power plants. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN