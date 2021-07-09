Photo Release

July 9, 2021 Philippine Passport Act: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III presides over a virtual hearing on Senate Bill No. 1197 seeking to grant lifetime passports to senior citizens, Senate Bill No. 2264 and House Bill No. 8513 otherwise known as the Philippine Passport Act. Pimentel said the measures aim to strengthen the integrity of the passport application procedure through provisions that are aligned with the Philippines' civil aviation commitments under international law, and democratize the international travel process so as to unburden the public. “The urgency of enacting an updated and more responsive law is underscored by both the opportunities and challenges presented by advances in identity authentication and management on the global front and institution of the digital solutions,” Pimentel said Friday, July 9, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)