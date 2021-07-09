Photo Release

July 9, 2021 Marcos asks DFA’s views on lifetime passport validity: Sen. Imee Marcos asks the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) whether Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1197, which seeks to give lifetime validity of Philippine passports issued to senior citizens, would be in conflict with the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). DFA Office of Consular Affairs Exec. Dir. Maria Alnee Gamble replied that granting lifetime validity for passports is not in keeping with the standards and recommended practices of ICAO. According to her, the recommended practice is that the passport should be valid for not more than 10 years in keeping with the possible changes in the physical appearance of the passport holder. “Instead of benefiting our senior citizens, they might end up waiting far longer at the entry points of foreign countries,” the DFA official said during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Foreign Relations Friday, July 9, 2021). (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)