Photo Release

July 9, 2021 ‘How come we cannot renew passports online?’: This was the question posed by Sen. Win Gatchalian during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Foreign Relations, Friday, July 9, 2021, on Senate Bill No. 2264 or the Philippine Passport Act of 2021. Gatchalian asked resource persons from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) why he had to go to the DFA office to renew his passport when everything can be done online now, like opening a bank account, buying goods, going to school, and working from home. “My point is, this type of technology is being practiced already in the financial technology world, how come in the renewal, we cannot do that? Because it will definitely decongest a lot of our facilities,” Gatchalian said. Maria Alnee Gamble, Executive Director of the Office of Consular Affairs, said they are considering the proposal of Gatchalian and asked Congress to grant additional budget for the 3rd generation passport, thereby allowing the DFA's transition to newer technologies. Gatchalian said he is willing to work with the DFA to fund the project that will give a lot of convenience to constituents. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)