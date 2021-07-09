Photo Release

July 9, 2021 Owning a passport a right or a privilege?: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, during a virtual public hearing of the Committee on Foreign Relations Friday, July 9, 2021, asks whether having a passport is a right or a privilege. Tolentino said he is more inclined to consider a passport demand a human right as long as the person can comply with the requirements prescribed by the Passport Law: that the person is a Filipino citizen, has a birth certificate, and the person is the owner of the identity being presented for issuance of a passport, among others. The senator was told that having a passport is a right and the person who wants to have it is entitled to it. Tolentino also asked if the country’s post offices could issue passports, just like the practices of the United States and The Netherlands, to prevent long queues. Maria Alnee Gamble, Executive Director of the Office of Consular Affairs, said the Department of Foreign Affairs is also studying the practices of other countries and is considering to employ the services of the Philippine Post Office. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)