Photo Release

July 10, 2021 Sta. Maria, Laguna: Senator Win Gatchalian visits the town of Sta. Maria in Laguna for the inauguration of its new and improved municipal hall, 7 July 2021. Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, is proposing to increase the participation of local government units (LGUs) in improving the quality of education through Senate Bill No. 1579, that will mandate local school boards to formulate and implement reforms and policies, which will be measured based on achievement scores in national tests, assessment tools, and other standardized test scores. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN