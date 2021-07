Photo Release

July 11, 2021 Pasay City: Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture chairman Senator Win Gatchalian presides a panel hearing on the Teachers Education Council Act at the Senate, 10 Dec 2020. Gatchalian reiterated the need for a stronger government crackdown on all forms of human trafficking, including the online sexual exploitation of children (OSEC). Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN