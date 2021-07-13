Photo Release

July 13, 2021 Gatchalian leads bicam on LPG Act: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Energy, leads the Senate panel in the bicameral conference committee meeting Tuesday, July 13, 2021, on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1955 and House Bill No. 9323 or the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Act. Both the Senate and House versions seek to provide a national energy policy and regulatory framework for the Philippine LPG industry to ensure consumer welfare against the rampant industry malpractices and provide consumer choice. The Senate passed its version (SBN 1955) on third and final reading on February 15, 2021. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)