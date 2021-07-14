Photo Release

July 14, 2021 Ensuring the supply of gas from Malampaya: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Energy, presides over the continuation of a hybrid hearing on Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 533 directing the committee to conduct an inquiry on Service Contract (SC) 38 or the Malampaya Deepwater Gas-to-Power project and its compliance with Presidential Decree No. 87 or the Oil Exploration and Development Act of 1972; and SRN 724 on the plans and programs of the Department of Energy (DOE) in light of the impending expiration of SC 38. Gatchalian underscored the importance of the Malampaya project in power generation and supply which is about 26 percent of the energy requirement of the entire Luzon. “The government needs to assure the Filipino people that operationally, there will be no problem and they have looked at the different risks associated with these transactions and make sure that these risks are minimized, mitigated or even eliminated if possible. The government needs to assure the public that the new owners or the new operators are technically, financially and legally capable in stepping into the shoes of the previous operators,” Gatchalian said. The committee particularly discussed the sale of Chevron to the different subsidiaries of Udenna corp., particularly UC Malampaya Philippines and the impending sale of Shell Petroleum to Malampaya Energy XP Pte. Lt., another Udenna subsidiary. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)