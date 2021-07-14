Photo Release

July 14, 2021 On Udenna's capability to operate Malampaya: Sen. Imee Marcos fields several questions to officials of the Department of Energy (DOE), Shell Philippines Exploration and UC Malampaya Pte. Ltd during the hybrid hearing on the sale of Chevron’s Malampaya LLC stake in the Malampaya gas-to-power project to a subsidiary of Udenna Corp. Wednesday, July 14, 2021. “We would like to be clarified and hope the discussions would center on the status of the acquisitions of the Udenna Group and all the legal requirements that were explicitly delineated by (Energy) Sec. (Alfonso) Cusi in our last meeting. What is the evaluation of the DOE as far as the capabilities of Udenna? We are fully aware that the service contract will expire this 2024, so where is the four-year work program? What is the evaluation in terms of the impact of the sale of the Shell stake and the obligations of the government? Did the Philippine National Oil Company endorse the sale?” Marcos asked. She said she wanted to learn the details of the impending contract since they were not given an update on the matter. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)